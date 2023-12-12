Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 10,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.