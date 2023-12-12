Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NMAI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,483. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $447,795.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,230,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,410,811.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,253 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund ( NYSE:NMAI Free Report ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

