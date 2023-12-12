Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NMAI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,483. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $447,795.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,230,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,410,811.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,253 in the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
