Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 84,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,484. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $447,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,230,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,410,811.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 295,683 shares of company stock worth $3,255,253.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.