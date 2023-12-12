Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

