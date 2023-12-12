Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.