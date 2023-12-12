Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMCO remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 173,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,281. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

