Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMCO remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 173,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,281. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.