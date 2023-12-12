Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

