Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,040. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 114,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

