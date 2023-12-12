Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 43,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 58.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.