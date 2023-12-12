Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QQQX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 43,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.99.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
