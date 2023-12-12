Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 20,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.