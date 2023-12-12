Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

