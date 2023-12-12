Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,732. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $242,392.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,766,282 shares in the company, valued at $38,642,053.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
