Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,732. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $242,392.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,766,282 shares in the company, valued at $38,642,053.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.