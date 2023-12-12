Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 32,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

