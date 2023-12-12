Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 32,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.