Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

