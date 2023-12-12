Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 1,023.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

BXMX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 67,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

