Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 1,023.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
BXMX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 67,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
