Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NBB stock remained flat at $15.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,061. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

