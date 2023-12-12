NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6,300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4,900.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NVR stock opened at $6,535.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,973.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,071.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,519.05 and a 52 week high of $6,561.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

