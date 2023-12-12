Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 126.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.