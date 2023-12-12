Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 3.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 580,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,021,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $665.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

