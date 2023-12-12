Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. 4,663,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

