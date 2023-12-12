Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $19.09. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 39,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $30,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $16,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

