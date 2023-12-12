OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -733.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

