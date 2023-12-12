OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OFS Credit Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
OFS Credit Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -733.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
