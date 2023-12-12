Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Olin makes up 6.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned 0.41% of Olin worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,905,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

