Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 6.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,905,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.