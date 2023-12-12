Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 834,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 524,834 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $212,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.