Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

