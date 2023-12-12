OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPGN

OpGen Stock Up 2.6 %

OPGN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.