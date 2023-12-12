OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.64 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.33). Approximately 46,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 422,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of £23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.49.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

