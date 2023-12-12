Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $12.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,421,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

