Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.09. 18,976,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.