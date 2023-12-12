Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.