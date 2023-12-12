Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
