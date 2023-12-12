Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Down 1.3%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47). Approximately 13,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.48).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.59.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

