ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 678,571 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,162,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 566.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 623,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

