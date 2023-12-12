Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ONL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 266,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,765. The company has a market cap of $310.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

