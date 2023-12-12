Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 3,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OUTKY. Barclays cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

About Outokumpu Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.