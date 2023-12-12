Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.67.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

