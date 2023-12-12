Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
