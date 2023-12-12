Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

