Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

OXLCM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

