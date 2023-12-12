Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
OXLCM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.
About Oxford Lane Capital
