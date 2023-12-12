Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
