PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747,139 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 4.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.50% of PagSeguro Digital worth $109,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 659,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,450. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

