Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

