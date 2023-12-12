Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.93. 1,810,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,849. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.85 and a 200 day moving average of $244.01.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

