Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.85. 203,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 174,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Panasonic Trading Down 0.6 %
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
