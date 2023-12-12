Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PARA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.