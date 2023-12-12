Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

PK stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

