Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.61. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 469,719 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $188,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,816 shares of company stock worth $2,268,165. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,692 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

