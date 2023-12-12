PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading 7.3% Higher

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65). 200,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 83,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.60).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.72 million, a PE ratio of -735.71 and a beta of 0.85.
PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.
