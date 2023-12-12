Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.