PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.20. 1,147,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

