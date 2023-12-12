Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 385,010 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

